Hyderabad: Virat Kohli is famous for his “never back down” attitude, and once again, his high energy has become the talk of the town. During the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 30th, Kohli showed the world that his hunger for the game is still as fresh as ever. While fans love his passion, his recent behavior has also brought a lot of mixed reactions from people online.

Virat Kohli’s aggressive reaction goes viral

The atmosphere in Ahmedabad became super tense during the fifth over of the second innings. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was batting like a dream, scoring 43 runs in just 18 balls. He was almost snatching the game away from RCB.

When Gill tried to hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a big shot, Kohli took a brilliant, sharp catch at cover. What followed was pure drama. Kohli didn’t just celebrate, he slammed the ball into the ground with full force and gave Shubman Gill a very angry “send-off” with a loud shout. His neck veins were bulging, and he looked incredibly fired up.

Later, Kohli was even seen laughing at his own reaction on the big screen, but the damage on social media was already done.

Social Media reactions

As soon as the video of the catch went viral, social media was flooded with comments. A large section of fans feel that Virat Kohli’s aggression is the soul of RCB. They believe that without this fire, the game would be boring.

On the other hand, many people started trolling him. Critics are saying that such heavy aggression was not needed against a junior like Shubman Gill, especially since Gill is often called the “heir” to Kohli’s legacy. Many trolls pointed out that while Kohli showed a lot of attitude, his team eventually lost the match quite easily.

RCB Vs GT Match summary

The match itself was a rollercoaster. RCB started well with Kohli hitting five boundaries in a single over against Kagiso Rabada. However, RCB collapsed soon after and were all out for just 155 runs.

Even though Kohli’s catch of Gill gave RCB a small hope, Gujarat Titans were too strong. They finished the chase in less than 16 overs. In the end, even though Virat Kohli won the “aggression” award in the eyes of his fans, the Titans took home the points, leaving RCB fans disappointed once again.