Virat Kohli nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award

Dubai: India’s talismanic batter Virat Kohli on Thursday earned a nomination for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for the very first time. Alongside Kohli, in-form South Africa batter David Miller and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza have also been nominated for the honour.

Kohli is nominated for the very first time in the ICC Player of the Month awards, and while registering 205 runs across the calendar month of October, he showed glimpses of his very best form. He looked at ease in scoring an unbeaten 62 against a dogged Netherlands in Sydney.

But the cricketing highlight of October came in the era-defining innings played in front of a full house in Melbourne as India claimed a famous four-wicket victory against arch-rivals Pakistan. The iconic display saw Kohli rally his side from 31 for four to chase down the 160 target on the final ball, thanks to an unforgettable score of 82 not out from 53 balls, which will go down as one of the best knocks ever seen in T20Is.

Like Kohli, Miller is also named on the men’s shortlist for the very first time, and he started the month in the bilateral series against India, scoring 117 runs across three ODIs and 125 runs in two T20Is, including a brutal knock of 106 not out in 79 balls in Guwahati.

This blistering form was carried into the T20 World Cup where his most significant contribution during the month came in the successful run chase against the same opposition on a challenging Perth track. His unbeaten 59 was crucial to seeing his side over the line after losing quick wickets early, further outlining his credentials as a big game player for South Africa.

Raza, meanwhile, is going through a purple patch for performances in 2022, and finds himself nominated for the second time in three months. The talented all-rounder claimed the award back in August and was a key player in sealing Zimbabwe’s qualification through to the Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup.

Scoring 145 runs and taking nine wickets at a formidable average of 14.66 from his six T20Is, he won three Player of the Match awards, including for his contribution in the 31-run win against Ireland (82 not out) and the shock one-run victory against Pakistan (3/25).