Virat Kohli, Vamika spotted at a restaurant, photo leaked

Mumbai: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma joyfully welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, on February 15. The couple shared the heartwarming news on social media, expressing their happiness. They already have an elder daughter named Vamika.

In an official statement, Virat and Anushka wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

And now, a cute image of Virat Kohli in a London restaurant is doing rounds on social media. In the viral pic, a kid can also be sitting right next to him and it is being said that she is Vamika. Check out the photo below.

Virat Kohli and Vamika's London Photo

Virat Kohli with Vamika

The celebrity couple is said to have welcomed their second child in London, and they plan to stay there for some more time. Virat Kohli, who has been on a break from the cricket field, is expected to make a comeback for the IPL 2024 season, with Royal Challengers Bangalore facing Chennai Super Kings in the opening match. Fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the cricket action.