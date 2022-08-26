Virat Kohli’s charisma lies in the blend of strength and kindness in his character

The story of Virat Kohli is a tale of a highly talented but brash youngster who has now matured into a strong and self confident man capable of leading and inspiring top class cricketers in a befitting manner. Today he is a youth icon, serving as an inspiration for others to follow and imitate. His stature in international cricket occupies the topmost rungs of the sport and his admirers stretch right across the world, especially in the Indian subcontinent.

In some ways, Virat’s story resembles that of the protagonist of Rudyard Kipling’s novel Captains Courageous written in 1897. The story is about a 15-year-old boy who falls off a steamship but is rescued by the captain of a fishing vessel. After trials and tribulations at sea, the spoilt brat is transformed into a stable youth who possesses admirable qualities. Virat’s character too has been molded by the fire of rigorous experience and now his courageous stand on many issues are worthy of admiration. Now when he speaks, his words carry the weight of his immense stature in world cricket. Listeners pay heed to his words.

Evidence of the fact that Virat now has legions of fans outside India, especially in Pakistan, has been seen quite often. The most recent instance was when Virat made a special gesture for a Pakistan fan and ensured that the youth who was being pushed away by security, got the chance to take a selfie with his much loved Indian captain.

Another act by Virat that had the photographers on their toes was his handshake and exchange of pleasantries with the Pakistan captain Babar Azam before the forthcoming Asia Cup match. It reaffirmed once again the friendship that exists between two of the best batters of the two neighbouring countries. The moment was hailed by Twitter users on both sides of the border.

It is Virat’s stature and personality that enable him to show his feelings without apprehension. Lesser players would feel hesitant to be too friendly with Pakistani players but such timid behaviour and political correctness does not fit into the strong character of Virat Kohli. Whatever he feels he shows before one and all. This confidence comes from his position in Indian cricket and his knowledge that he has the power that will not brook any questions on the matter. In this context, it may be recalled that in the 1970s, Wasim Raja of Pakistan faced criticism because of his friendship with Indian players.

Last year when fast bowler Mohammed Shami was targeted by trolls after India lost to Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup, it was Virat who came to the hapless bowler’s rescue. He silenced the trolls by saying that attacking someone over religion is the most pathetic thing.

Speaking to the media, Kohli condemned the abuse Shami had to face and ensured the team is fully behind him. In a strongly worded statement, Kohli said, “To me attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing a human being can do. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion but I personally have never even thought of discriminating someone over their religion.”

“They have no understanding of the fact that Shami has won India a number of matches. If people can overlook his passion for the country, I don’t want to waste even one minute of my life on them. We (the Indian team) stand by Shami 200 percent. Our brotherhood cannot be shaken,” added Kohli. These were resolute words from a strong captain. Virat Kohli is the kind of leader who will protect his players on and off the field. Such leaders invariably attract ardent followers and so it is not surprising to see that many players are devoted to him.

When Buvneshwar Kumar’s form dipped it was Kohli who rushed to his rescue and refused the bait thrown to him by the media. He refused to single out any particular bowler and said that if his team lost, all should share the blame collectively. No player should be singled out. “We are a team. We succeed or fail together. You must remember that,” he said and silenced everyone.

Nowadays, despite his slump in form, Kohli is one of the most widely followed cricketers in the world. His fans turn out in huge numbers to watch him play. Kohli also enjoys the love and affection that he gets from the fans as long as everything stays within a limit.

On one occasion, in a Test against Bangladesh in Indore, an ardent fan ran into the field. He then tried to touch the feet of Indian cricketers but soon the ground’s security caught him. He was about to be handled roughly, but Virat Kohli then put his arm around the fan’s shoulder while requesting the security personnel to be gentle. That gesture won the hearts of all spectators. This combination of strength, kindness and understanding is the quality that makes Kohli one of the most charismatic players now in modern cricket.