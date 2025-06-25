Mumbai: Celebrities and their personal lives have always fascinated fans and media alike. From fairytale romances to hush-hush breakups, the world of entertainment and sports has witnessed it all. One such relationship that once created quite a buzz, but faded away without official confirmation from cricketer is now back in the spotlight. We are speaking about Virat Kohli and Brazilian model-actress Izabelle Leite. The former couple’s photos are now resurfacing on Reddit.

Virat Kohli and Izabelle Leite’s relationship

Before tying the knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was reportedly in a relationship with Brazilian beauty Izabelle Leite. The two dated for almost two years after meeting during an advertisement shoot. While Virat never publicly acknowledged the relationship, Izabelle did open up about it in an interview.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama back in 2014, Izabelle said, “We were dating for quite a while. We were together for almost two years.” She also mentioned that Virat was the first friend she made when she arrived in India, adding, “We didn’t want to make it public. So yeah, Virat and I did have a relationship.”

Who Is Izabelle Leite?

Born in Brazil, Izabelle began her career as a model and became the face of various international and Indian brands, including cosmetics giant Lakme. Her acting journey started with a small role in Aamir Khan’s Talaash (2012), followed by lead roles in Sixteen (2013) and Purani Jeans (2014).

She also made a mark in the South Indian film industry, starring opposite Akhil Akkineni in Mr. Majnu and Vijay Deverakonda in World Famous Lover (2020).

Where Is Izabelle Leite Now?

After her stint in Indian cinema, Izabelle Leite stepped away from the limelight and is now settled in Doha, Qatar. The 34-year-old is now married and a mother of two daughters.

Speaking about Virat, the Indian cricketer married his ladylove Anushka Sharma in 2017. The couple are dotting parents to two children Vamika and Akaay.