Virat Kohli’s rare photo with Akaay and Vamika trends online

Mumbai: Virat Kohli celebrated his 36th birthday with a special treat for fans, thanks to his wife, Anushka Sharma. She posted a rare family photo on Instagram, showing Virat holding their children, Vamika and Akaay. Anushka kept the post simple with a heart emoji, giving fans a warm peek into their private family life. Known for keeping their kids out of the spotlight, Anushka and Virat’s post quickly became a fan favorite.

Virat Kohli’s Photos With Kids

In the photo, Virat is smiling while holding Vamika in one arm, with their baby son, Akaay, close in a sling. Anushka, who rarely shares pictures of their kids, hid their faces with heart emojis. The simple yet sweet post captured Virat in full “dad mode,” and fans couldn’t get enough of the heartwarming scene.

Fans React with Love

Fans filled the comments with birthday wishes and sweet messages, calling it the “picture of the day” and sharing their love for the family. The couple, known for their privacy, gave fans a rare moment to appreciate their family’s closeness, making the birthday post extra special.

Anushka’s Parenting Style

Recently, Anushka spoke about her parenting choices and keeping a healthy routine. She mentioned that she started having dinner at 5:30 p.m. for her daughter’s schedule and quickly noticed the benefits, saying, “I slept better, felt fresher in the morning, and had less brain fog.” For Anushka and Virat, these small routines are important as they balance busy lives with family time.

Virat and Anushka’s Journey

Virat and Anushka got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021, and their son Akaay was born earlier this year. The couple rarely shares family photos, but birthdays and special occasions are happy exceptions.