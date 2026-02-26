Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna as the newlyweds have released their official wedding photographs. The couple, who tied the knot after seven years of dating, shared the first glimpses from their intimate yet high-profile ceremony, sending social media into a frenzy.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda shared moments from the fairytale wedding and wrote, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her – just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s heartfelt note to ‘husband’

Sharing photos from her wedding ceremony, Rashmika Mandanna wrote “Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!!”

“The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!”

“The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed!“

“Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life – everything just makes a lot more sense now – it is because I have you – witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all!”

She concluded saying, “I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! it’s full party time now!! Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you!”

Vijay and Rashmika got married at 10.10 am on Thursday, February 26, at ITC Mementos in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family members. Fondly known as Virosh by their fans, the couple had kept their relationship largely under wraps before making their union official.

A special Kodava (Coorgi) ceremony will take place in the evening around 4 pm to honour Rashmika’s cultural roots.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding photos

The newly released pictures capture the couple’s traditional wedding rituals, elegant outfits, and heartfelt moments from the ceremony. Fans and industry colleagues have flooded the comment sections with congratulatory messages, calling the duo one of the most loved couples in Indian cinema.

Vijay – Rashmika’s pre-wedding ceremonies

The wedding celebrations of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna began on February 24 with lively pre-wedding festivities, including a pool party, Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies, along with a fun “Virosh Premier League” cricket tournament organised for the guests. On February 25, the couple took part in the Haldi ceremony and other traditional rituals.

Reception in Hyderabad

The celebrations will conclude with a grand wedding reception scheduled to be held on March 4 at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad for industry friends and colleagues.