Virtual Tirumala temple on Roblox sparks outrage, TTD orders probe

A virtual, simulated version of the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in the video game Roblox has provoked outrageous reactions from devotees, worshippers, and political leaders across the spectrum.

Designed by the Tamil Nadu-based Roblox company, the virtual simulation on the application is supposed to represent the journey from Tirupati to Tirumala. The virtual realm is complete with a version of Vaikuntam Queue Complex and the interior of the temple, all leading up to a representation of the darshan of the deity.

Devotees have since accused the developers of exploiting and hurting religious sentiments, as allegations emerged of the commercialisation of the digital devotional experience turning significant profit.

Jana Sena Party leader Kiran Royal filed a formal complaint with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman BR Naidu on June 26, suggesting stringent measures against those responsible.

Condemning the virtual temple, Naidu forwarded the matter to the TTD vigilance and security wing to commence immediate investigations. Claiming that the app is “monetising spiritual sentiments under the guise of devotion”, Naidu said that “any misuse of sacred visuals for commercial gain will not be tolerated.”

App developers are expected to receive notices against their operation shortly.

Kiran Royal further told reporters that the virtual simulation disturbs the sanctity and purity of the temple. “Such representations not only hurt devotees’ sentiments,” he said.

Royal further suggested that the virtual simulation poses a threat to the security of temple complexes as a whole. He told reporters that “sensitive details of the temple premises could become easily accessible” if appropriate action is not taken.

He further stated that temples in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have been similarly simulated, suggesting strong action from the respective governments on the same.