Visa can be revoked post approval: US embassy issues advisory

In a new advisory issued by the US Embassy in India stated that the screening will continue even after the visa is granted. The embassy has made it clear that those who fail to comply with the United States laws and immigration rules can face revocation of their visas and deportation.

On Saturday, July 12, a fresh advisory was released by the embassy stating, “US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously monitor visa holders to ensure they follow all US laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t.”

Lately, the embassy has issued a series of statements on the subject of visas and immigration. The move is seen to stop those illegally entering the country.

Two weeks ago, the US embassy announced that applicants should mandatory reveal their social media usernames or handles of each platform they have used in the last five years.

The embassy cautioned against “omitting” social media information as it could lead to “visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”

“Those applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa should switch the privacy settings of their social media accounts to “public” to facilitate vetting, which it said was necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the US under law,” the embassy statement said, adding, “Every US visa adjudication is a national security decision.”