Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train derails in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: A train derailment incident was reported on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam district near Kashipatnam in the Visakhapatnam district.

The Ecor (East-coast railway) said, Train number 08551, Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express train while approaching Sivalingapuram railway station in Kottavalasa-Araku section in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district derailed. However, an accident was averted.

No casualties were reported in this incident.

After the incident was reported the DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) of the Waltair division of ECoR, Anup Kumar Satpathy, along with a team of officers rushed to the spot in Accident Relief Medical Train (ARMT) to monitor the restoration works after the detachment of the derailed coach.

Meanwhile, several trains were delayed due to the incident on the route. After the reattachment of the derailed coach, the train resumed its journey.