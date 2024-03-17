Vishnu idols found in Krishna river are at least 400 years old: Officials

Raichur: The mystery surrounding the discovery of Lord Vishnu idols in the Krishna River on the Telangana border has finally been unraveled, shedding light on centuries-old history. The research conducted by the Telangana Archaeological Department has unearthed fascinating insights into the origins and significance of these ancient artifacts, providing a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The discovery, made on February 5, in Raichur sparked immense curiosity among locals, especially those from Devasuguru village in Raichur taluk and the adjoining areas of Telangana. Amidst debates over ownership, historical experts have revealed that these idols date back to the 11th century during the reign of the Kalyana Chalukyas.

With over 163 battles fought in the vicinity of Raichur, the site of the idol discovery holds immense historical significance, raising expectations of uncovering more hidden truths.

The idols were discovered on February 5, 2024

Subsequently, the Telangana Archaeological Department took custody of two of the idols found in the river. Preliminary research conducted by their team unveiled valuable insights, suggesting that these artifacts could be approximately 400-500 years old. The Raichur district administration, upon receiving this information, has initiated further investigations into the idols’ history.

Chandrasekhar Naik, the Raichur DC confirmed receiving preliminary research findings, indicating a history dating back 400 years. Full-scale research efforts are currently underway to delve deeper into the significance of these ancient relics.

The possession of one of the idols by the State Archaeology Department has also prompted extensive research, with ongoing efforts to uncover additional historical details. As research progresses, the district administration will determine the appropriate course of action regarding these significant archaeological findings.

In a world increasingly disconnected from its past, the exploration of ancient artifacts like these idols serves as a crucial reminder of our rich cultural heritage. As efforts continue to unravel the mysteries surrounding these relics, their historical significance will undoubtedly provide invaluable insights for generations to come.