Mysuru, known for its grand palaces and rich heritage, has added a truly unique attraction to its cultural map. Jin Min Cat World, India’s first cat museum, has opened on Nanjangud Road, offering a special space dedicated entirely to cats. This one of a kind museum combines education, art and real life interaction, making it an exciting and meaningful experience for visitors of all ages and backgrounds.

A Dream Inspired by Love and Loss

The museum was founded by Sharath BS, a passionate cat lover whose journey began with personal tragedy. His pet cat, Coco, died in a road accident in 2024 after escaping outdoors. This heartbreaking loss inspired Sharath to create a safe and educational space where people could learn more about cats and their needs. He wanted to spread awareness so that more cats could live safely and receive proper care and attention from their owners.

Sharath used his personal savings to build Jin Min Cat World. His goal was not just to create an attraction, but to build a place that celebrates cats and teaches people about responsible pet ownership and kindness towards animals.

A Safe and Comfortable Home for Cats

The museum is home to more than 20 cats representing around 13 to 14 different breeds, including native Indian cats. The space is designed like a comfortable home where cats can move freely and naturally without stress.

One of the most special features is the “catio”, a safe enclosed outdoor area built especially for cats. These catios include tunnels, climbing platforms and walking paths that allow cats to explore safely. All essential facilities like resting areas, food spaces and play zones are provided to ensure the cats are healthy, active and happy every day.

A Creative World of Art and Cartoon Cats

Apart from real cats, the museum also features creative displays and artistic collections. One section showcases Egyptian cat figurines, showing how cats were respected in ancient cultures. Another section displays artworks, paintings and cat themed artefacts from different styles and periods.

The museum also has a special cartoon section featuring popular animated characters like Tom from Tom and Jerry, Doraemon and Talking Tom.

These familiar characters add a fun and nostalgic touch, especially for children and families visiting together.

A must visit when you travel from Hyderabad

Jin Min Cat World focuses strongly on education and awareness. Entry tickets cost Rs 69 for children below 10 years and Rs 99 for adults. Visitors can also enjoy supervised petting sessions.

The next time you are in Mysuru, don’t forget to visit Jin Min Cat World and experience this heartwarming place.