‘Visit Musi bed without security’: BJP MP challenges Telangana CM

Hyderabad: BJP Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender strongly criticized the Musi riverfront development project and challenged chief minister A Revanth Reddy to join him on a visit to the riverbed areas without any security.

He stated, “Let’s go to Chaitanyapuri or any other locality. If the residents express their support for Revanth Reddy and his government, I will resign from politics and offer an unconditional apology.”

The BJP MP clarified that the party is not opposed to the Musi riverfront development project but noted significant fear among residents living near the river.

He pointed out that there is no Detailed Project Report (DPR) available, nor is there clarity regarding the project’s timeline or execution methods.

Rajender questioned the Congress government’s decision to allocate Rs. 1.5 lakh crore for this project, contrasting it with the Sabarmati project, which was completed for Rs. 1,400 crore, and the Namame Ganga project, which cost Rs. 20,000 crore.

He remarked that within just nine months, Revanth Reddy’s government had faced public backlash on various issues and urged the Congress government to “stop diverting attention” and instead focus on delivering the six guarantees made to the people.