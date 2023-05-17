Visit THIS nearest beach from Hyderabad to beat the heat!

Hyderabad: Temperature is rising in Hyderabad and people want coastal retreat and cool breeze to get rid of scorching heat and city chaos. So, if you are among the beach lovers and are planning for quick weekend getaway at any beach while making sand castles and touching warm waters of the ocean, we have a great place to share with you.

Known for its golden sand and coconut trees, Vodarevu Beach is located at a distance of 8 km from Chirala, 103 km from Vijayawada and around 306 km from Hyderabad. The reason we picked this beach for short holidays is it is among the nearest beaches located around Hyderabad.

The beach is located on the East coast of bay of Bengal and is popular in twin Telugu states. The beach provides thrilling water sports, swimming and fishing to capture the best moments by the water. You can also enjoy boating in the sea and visit the nearby lighthouse.

You can come here with your partner or family and enjoy quality time. There are several accommodation facilities near the beach that are equipped with all basic amenities. You can reach her by own car, bus or auto from Chirala town.

Vodarevu is surrounded by luxuriant coconut plantations and a stretch of golden sandy beach and that is the reason this beach is perfect for relaxation and rejuvenation.