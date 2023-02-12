Visiting India is always is a nostalgic experience

Photo of Guest Contributor Guest Contributor|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th February 2023 11:02 pm IST
The pigeons add life to the biggest masjid in Hyderabad
Dr Altaf Mazeee
Dr Altaf Mazeee

No sooner I landed in Hyderabad at 2 am on NYE’s eve, after checking into the hotel, it was always a dream to visit Charminar at Sunrise and offer Fajr at Makkah Masjid.

The sky colors after sunset with Charminar were scintillating

The area was filled with tourists for a similar experience.

The empty Lad Bazar was a delight to take pictures of, and the experience of walking the bylanes of Charminar was a pleasant experience with some bangle bundles open early am

The famed Lad Bazar Bangles
The Gulzar Houz in a rare empty charkaman road
The morning began for this gentleman on deep thoughts, maybe wondering how the day will proceed!
Road leading to the Charminar

The chai at Nimrah kicked off the appetite for the day with the maska bun and traditional Irani chai

For any Hyderabadi, going back to the old city of Hyderabad is a very nostalgic feeling of childhood memories of the great city it once was!

Tags
Photo of Guest Contributor Guest Contributor|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th February 2023 11:02 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Featured News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button