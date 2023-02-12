Visiting India is always is a nostalgic experience

Dr Altaf Mazeee

No sooner I landed in Hyderabad at 2 am on NYE’s eve, after checking into the hotel, it was always a dream to visit Charminar at Sunrise and offer Fajr at Makkah Masjid.

The sky colors after sunset with Charminar were scintillating

The area was filled with tourists for a similar experience.

The empty Lad Bazar was a delight to take pictures of, and the experience of walking the bylanes of Charminar was a pleasant experience with some bangle bundles open early am

The famed Lad Bazar Bangles

The Gulzar Houz in a rare empty charkaman road

The morning began for this gentleman on deep thoughts, maybe wondering how the day will proceed!

Road leading to the Charminar

The chai at Nimrah kicked off the appetite for the day with the maska bun and traditional Irani chai

For any Hyderabadi, going back to the old city of Hyderabad is a very nostalgic feeling of childhood memories of the great city it once was!