Vistara flight from Delhi to Hyderabad diverted over medical emergency

Hyderabad: A Vistara Airlines flight from Delhi to Hyderabad was diverted to Jaipur on Friday, October 25 due to a medical emergency.

According to a tweet on X, flight UK-829 landed in Jaipur around 8:30 am.

The ailing passenger was promptly transferred to a nearby private hospital for further medical care whereas the remaining passengers stayed onboard at Jaipur airport.

Vistara Airlines officials further reported that the flight is expected to arrive in Hyderabad at 11:30 am.

#DiversionUpdate2: Flight UK829 which was diverted to Jaipur has departed from Jaipur and is expected to arrive in Hyderabad at 1130 hours. — Vistara (@airvistara) October 25, 2024

Meanwhile, several Indian airlines continued to receive hoax bomb threats. In just over a week, more than 170 flights operated by Indian carriers have been targeted. The Delhi Police have registered eight separate FIRs related to these hoax messages.

Also Read Hoax bomb threats to flights fuel fear, anxiety among Hyderabad travellers

According to a report by the Times of India, the total cost of the hoax threats including fuel dumping, unscheduled landing charges, accommodation for passengers, grounding of aircraft, and crew replacements is expected to exceed Rs 3 crore.

In response, the government is planning legislative measures to address bomb threats against airlines, including adding offenders to a no-fly list. Proposed amendments to the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act (SUASCA), 1982, would allow for the arrest of perpetrators and initiation of investigations without a court order while an aircraft is on the ground.

Additionally, authorities are considering changes to aircraft security regulations to impose stricter penalties on individuals responsible for bomb threats.