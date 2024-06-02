Vistara Paris-Mumbai flight gets bomb threat; emergency alert decleared

Vistara on Sunday reported that its," flight UK 024 from Paris' Charles de Gualle airport to Mumbai received a hand written note on an airsickness bag threatening a bomb," said the source.

Published: 2nd June 2024 2:07 pm IST
Mumbai: A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 306 persons onboard from Paris received a bomb threat after which a full emergency was declared at the city airport prior to its arrival here, a source said.

The flight landed at 10:19 am on Sunday, the source said.

Following this, a full emergency was declared at 10:08 am, as per the source, who added that the flight landed at 10:19 am.

“There were 294 passengers and 12 crew onboard the Paris-Mumbai flight,” the source said.

Vistara in a statement confirmed that “a security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard the airline’s flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on 2 June 2024.”

Following the protocol, the airline immediately informed the relevant authorities, a Vistara spokesperson said in the statement.

It also said that the flight has landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and the airline is fully cooperating with the security agencies for all the mandatory checks.

