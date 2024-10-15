Vivek Oberoi praises Bishnoi Community, video crawls back online

Mumbai: An old video of Vivek Oberoi praising the Bishnoi community has gone viral, stirring conversations online. This resurfaced clip follows the tragic murder of Baba Siddique, a close friend of Salman Khan, for which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility.

The gang also issued fresh threats against Salman, adding tension to the situation. Oberoi’s video has not only caught attention but also reminded people of his complicated past with Salman.

Vivek Oberoi’s Words on the Bishnoi Community

In the video, Vivek Oberoi praises the Bishnoi community for their kindness toward animals. He says, “There is only one community in the world, the Bishnoi community, where if a deer dies, the mothers take care of the fawn as their own child, feeding it with their milk.”

Social media users quickly reacted to the video, drawing connections to Salman Khan’s ongoing issues with the Bishnoi gang.

Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi’s Feud

The tension between Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi dates back to 2003. Oberoi had publicly accused Salman of threatening him over his relationship with Aishwarya Rai. Although Oberoi later apologized at an award show, their relationship never recovered, leaving behind a lingering grudge.

Bishnoi Gang’s Threats Against Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s troubles with the Bishnoi community began with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, as the community considers the blackbuck sacred. In 2018, Lawrence Bishnoi threatened Salman during a court appearance, saying, “We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Once we act, everyone will know.”

The recent murder of Baba Siddique has further increased tensions. The Bishnoi gang warned that anyone supporting Salman or his allies would face consequences, making it clear they are ready to retaliate if provoked.