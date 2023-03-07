Vivekananda murder: CBI to question Avinash Reddy on March 10, his father on 12

Kadapa: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Monday said that he is ready to join the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case pertaining to the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy on March 10.

CBI, probing the case, served a third notice to Avinash Reddy, asking him to appear at its Hyderabad office on Monday, but the latter couldn’t appear before the agency following his prior programmes.

Also Read YSRCP MP raises doubts over CBI probe into Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case

This time, the investigation agency also served notice to his father YS Bhaskar Reddy, asking him to appear along with his son for questioning in connection with the case.

“CBI has issued notices to me and my father YS Bhaskar Reddy to attend for the enquiry on the 10 March and 12th March of this month,” Reddy said while talking to media on Monday in Kadapa.]

He further said that he would join the investigation on the same date.

“According to the notices, we will attend the hearing and support the authorities. I am going attend the enquiry on 10th March and my father will attend it on 12th March for enquiry,” Reddy added.

The Kadapa MP, who is a cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has appeared twice before the agency.