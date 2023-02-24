YSRCP MP raises doubts over CBI probe into Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case

Hyderabad: YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh Y S Avinash Reddy on Friday raised doubts over the ongoing investigations by the CBI into the murder of former state Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.

Avinash Reddy, who appeared before the CBI officials here in connection with the ongoing probe, claimed that the investigation is going on in a way of “targetting a person” rather than with the objective of ascertaining the truth.

“This has been going on like targetting the person rather than aiming to find out the facts. This investigation has been going on targetting the person rather than in the direction of finding out the truth. It is not correct. There are many facts. Anybody will get doubts about the way this investigation is being conducted,” the MP told reporters after appearing before the CBI.

Avinash Reddy further said he submitted a representation to the CBI IO on the “facts” he knew and sought a comprehensive investigation on those as well.

After being issued summons by the CBI, this is the second time that Avinash Reddy is appearing before the central agency, which is probing Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.

Avinash Reddy, who is related to Vivekananda Reddy, had earlier appeared before CBI in January.

The MP said he was called by the CBI through a notice under Section 160 CrPC (police officer’s power to require attendance of witnesses).

“Whatever the CBI IO (Investigating Officer) questioned, I gave answers to the best of my memory and to the best of my knoweldge. I stand by what I had spoken to media on the day after the death of Vivekananda Reddy,” Avinash Reddy said.

Avinash, a cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, said the media should act in a responsible manner over its reporting on the case.

Vivekananda Reddy was the brother of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of incumbent AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula, the constituency now represented by his nephew, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the state Assembly elections.

Asked on the CBI counter affidavit filed in the High Court opposing the bail of one of the accused in the murder case, Avinash Reddy said he was also asked on that and he gave replies as per his knowledge.

The case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

The CBI affidavit had said “Investigation further revealed that YS Avinash Reddy along with other persons, after entering in the house of Vivekananda Reddy and seeing blood in the bedroom and body lying in pool of blood in the bathroom, conveyed to a local political leader that Vivekananda Reddy died due to heart attack.”

Y S Avinash Reddy also informed police that Vivekananda Reddy died due to heart attack and heavy blood vomiting, “as if the death had occurred due to natural causes”, the affidavit said.

“It indicates that he deliberately intended to conceal the design of murder of Vivekananda Reddy. It also indicates that as a part of conspiracy of fake story of heart attack and blood vomiting was floated in a pre-meditated manner to give it a colour of natural death,” the affidavit said.