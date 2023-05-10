Vivian Dsena returns to TV screens after accepting Islam

Mumbai: Popular television actor Vivian Dsena has made a comeback on TV with Udaariyaan. The actor is doing a cameo as Sartaj on the show. Earlier, it was said that Vivian Dsena would do the show Neerja on Colors but he has come back with Udaariyaan. Fans are excited to see him back in action on TV screens.

It is reported that Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have approached Vivian Dsena. He is being admired for playing the hot-headed Sartajin in the show. Vivian is one of the popular TV actors who has amassed a huge fan following and almost most of the TV serial producers want him in their projects.

Recently, the actor’s personal life was also discussed in media outlets and on social media platforms after he married an Egyptian journalist. He has also embraced Islam after marrying Nouran Aly, who is a Muslim. The news of him changing his faith was met with mixed reactions and it was also reported that the actor observed fast during the holy month of Ramzan.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Vivian said, “Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019.”

Well, haters gonna hate but Sartaj still enjoys a huge fan following because his acting leaves a mark on everyone. His hard work and fitness is what make him special among other actors.

Check out how netizens praised his new look.