Vladimir Putin willing to visit Pyongyang: North Korea

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin's visit to the North Korea was being discussed between the two sides "through diplomatic channels," media reports said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Seoul: Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to visit North Korea, an official statement said on Sunday.

North Korea Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui paid an official visit to Russia from Monday to Wednesday on the invitation of Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and held strategic talks, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The two countries had deep strategic communication and reached consensus on various regional and international issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, a statement issued by North Korea said, Yonhap news agency reported.

North Korea and Russia expressed their strong will to further strengthen strategic and tactical cooperation in defending the core interests of the two countries and establishing a new multi-polarised international order based on independence and justice, it added.

Putin extended “deep thanks” for the invitation of South Korea leader Kim Jong Un to visit Pyongyang at a convenient time and expressed his willingness to visit the country at an early date, it said.

