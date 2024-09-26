Vote transfer from NCP didn’t work out as expected in LS polls, admits Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, September, 26 acknowledged that the BJP received fewer votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from its new ally Ajit Pawar-led NCP than those from the Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave here, he also conceded that the BJP recorded its worst performance in these elections, though he avoided blaming his “break-away” allies for it. The situation would improve in the state elections as the voter base of both the NCP and Shiv Sena has now “settled”, he suggested.

To a question, he said the BJP’s core base did not approve of joining hands with the NCP, but the saffron party has now convinced “at least 80 percent” of its voters about its political compulsions.

“It is true that this is the worst performance of the BJP in this Lok Sabha compared to last some general elections. We contested the highest number of seats, 28 (out of 48 in Maharashtra), but still recorded the worst performance. But look at the 12 seats we lost where the losing margin is less than three percent of votes. It means our candidates have lost the election with a margin of 3,000 or 6,000 votes,” the BJP leader said.

Of the six major parties in Maharashtra, the BJP still polled the maximum number of votes, he added.

Fadnavis further said, “We received more votes from chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena than (from) Ajit Pawar-led NCP. We need to understand that both were break-away parties, in a way, new parties. For them, this Lok Sabha election basically consisted of settling their voters. It was a bit difficult for both of them. For us, it was comparatively easier because our voter base is settled.”

Also, it was easier for the Shinde-led Sena to transfer its votes to the BJP because the saffron party had an alliance with the (undivided) Shiv Sena for many years, he pointed out.

“We have always contested against the NCP (until now). Hence, it was difficult for them to transfer those votes. But now, the voter base of both parties is settled,” he said, adding that the situation would be different in the coming elections.

Fadnavis admitted that the BJP’s core voter base did not like the decision to join hands with the NCP.

“We managed to persuade our voters of the necessity for this alliance. There are political compromises that go against what you truly believe, but you still move forward with them. We made these kinds of compromises. I can guarantee that at least 80 percent of our voter base is now convinced,” the BJP leader added.

Talking about seat-sharing parleys with the Shiv Sena and NCP, he said discussions for 80 percent of the 288 assembly seats were over. “Winnability is more important than focusing on any kind of perception,” Fadnavis added.

Maharashtra’s Political Scene:

The Maharashtra assembly elections are expected to be held in November.

The political scene in Maharashtra is undergoing significant upheaval following the 2024 parliamentary elections, with Ajit Pawar emerging as a focal point of criticism.

The BJP, Shiv Sena, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have ramped up their attacks on Pawar, highlighting deep ideological divides and shifting political strategies.

A report by ‘Vivek,’ a Marathi weekly linked to the RSS, in July suggested that voter sentiment in Maharashtra soured against the BJP following its alliance with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The publication conducted an informal survey of 200 individuals across Mumbai, Konkan, and western Maharashtra to investigate the reasons behind the BJP’s disappointing results in the Lok Sabha elections.

The report indicated dissatisfaction within the state BJP, with party members reportedly disapproving of the alliance with the NCP.

In stark contrast, the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) secured 30 out of 48 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, with the Congress winning 13 seats, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) claiming nine, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) capturing seven.

Adding to the political tension, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s health minister, Tanaji Sawant, sparked controversy in August by claiming he had never been able to work with the NCP and described sitting next to NCP ministers as making him “vomit.”

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, however, downplayed the remarks, asserting that his focus remains on serving the people.