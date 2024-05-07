Voting a right, privilege and responsibility, says Gautam Adani

“Every vote is a powerful voice in our democracy. Cast your vote for shaping the future of India. Jai Hind,” Gautam Adani said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2024 1:21 pm IST
Voting a right, privilege and responsibility, says Gautam Adani
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his wife Priti Adani show their inked fingers after casting votes at a polling booth during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls in Ahmedabad (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of Adani Group, said on Tuesday that voting is a right, privilege as well as responsibility, as he cast his vote in Gujarat, along with family members, during the third phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X social media platform, Gautam Adani posted pictures of him with family members after casting the vote, and said: “Proud to have voted with my family today. Voting is a right, a privilege, and a responsibility we all share as citizens of this great nation”.

“Every vote is a powerful voice in our democracy. Cast your vote for shaping the future of India. Jai Hind,” Gautam Adani added.

MS Education Academy

Voting across 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat began on Tuesday morning.

Also Read
LS elections 3rd phase: Avg voter turnout of over 25% in first 4 hrs of polling

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercised his franchise in Ranip, Ahmedabad, urging people to cast votes in record numbers.

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and BJP candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat also cast his vote.

He appealed to voters to “accept voting as a duty towards contributing to nation-building”.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2024 1:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button