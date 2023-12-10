Voting for Egypt’s presidential election begins

The voting will be held for three days and results will be announced on December 18.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Sakina Fatima | Published: 10th December 2023 2:28 pm IST
Flag of Egypt

Cairo: Voting for Egypt’s presidential election began on Sunday in Egypt in which President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is ‘poised’ to win a third term in power, local media reported.

The polling began at 9:00 a.m. local time (1100 GMT).

According to the National Election Commission, the voting will be held for three days and results will be announced on December 18.

About 67 million citizens are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Overseas Egyptian voters had already cast their ballots from December 1 to December 3.

