Voting for Naidu is inviting leeches into house, says Jagan

Amaravati: Seeking a second term to stay in power, Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cautioned the people of Andhra Pradesh, that a vote for the YSRCP will ensure the continuation of the welfare schemes for the next five years, while a vote for TDP is nothing but inviting the blood-sucking leeches into their houses.

Addressing a public meeting in Narsapuram in West Godavari district on Friday, Reddy reminded the people of TDP’s 2014 election manifesto, claiming that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had no credibility, and that “the gang has come to town again to perform the same act.”

Describing the forthcoming elections as a class war between the YSRCP-led poor people and TDP-led feudalistic forces, he said, Naidu has never thought about the welfare of the poor, despite ruling the State for 14 years.

“The medical and health sector was modernised with YSR Aarogyasri limit being increased to Rs 25 lakhs and preventive health care is being delivered at the doorsteps of people by family doctors,” he said, adding that schemes like YSR Cheyuta, Aasara, Rythu Bharosa and Sunna Vaddi have resulted in the empowerment of women and farmers in the last five years.

He said that the YSRCP government has disbursed Rs 2.70 lakh crore transparently through direct benefit transfer for welfare schemes, with monthly social pensions being delivered by volunteers at the doorstep, and rendering social justice to the weaker sections in an unprecedented manner

Stating that he has clicked buttons 130 times for the welfare of the people, he asked them to press two buttons for the YSRCP in the ensuing elections, one for Assembly and the other for the Lok Sabha elections, and give it a clean sweep victory of 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.