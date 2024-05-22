VP Dhankhar reaches Iran to attend President Ebrahim Raisi’s funeral

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar reached Iran on Wednesday, May 22, to attend the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, May 19.

Taking to X, the official account of Vice President of India wrote, “Hon’ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar was received by Iranian authorities on his arrival in Tehran today.”

“VP Dhankhar will attend the official ceremony to pay condolences on the demise of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian, of Iran.”

Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar was received by Iranian authorities on his arrival in Tehran today.



VP Dhankhar will attend the official ceremony to pay condolences on the demise of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian, of Iran.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, “VP Jagdeep Dhankhar embarks on a visit to Tehran to attend the official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian, of Iran.”

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar @VPIndia embarks on a visit to Tehran to attend the official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian, of Iran.

The Iranian President, the country’s foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, May 20, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region in the northwestern part of the country, Iran state media reported.

63-year-old Raisi and his entourage were heading to the city of Tabriz after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border on Sunday.

Raisi’s body will be buried in his birthplace, Mashhad, on Thursday, May 23.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, a condolence book has been opened at Iran’s Embassy to enable people to pay tributes to the late President, the late foreign as well as other fellow officials.

India observed a day of national mourning as well on May 21.