VP Jagdeep Dhankhar meets world leaders on sidelines of FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Doha: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has met several world leaders, including UN chief Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup here in Qatar.

Dhankhar is in Doha for a two-day visit to represent India at the inauguration of FIFA’s showpiece event. He is visiting Doha at the invitation of Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He also met Sheikh Tamim during the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

“Hon’ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar meeting with HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar during the inaugural of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar today,” the Vice President of India tweeted along with a picture of the two leaders.

Also Read VP Jagdeep Dhankar arrives In Qatar to represent India at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Dhankhar also met Secretary-General Guterres.

“In a conversation with the UN Secretary-General, Mr Antonio Guterres, FIFA President Mr Gianni Infantino and IOC President, Mr Thomas Bach on the sidelines of FIFA World Cup 2022 inaugural in Qatar today,” the Vice President’s Office tweeted.

“Hon’ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar meeting with world leaders on the sidelines of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar today,” he tweeted.

In a conversation with the UN Secretary General, Mr. Antonio Guterres, FIFA President Mr. Gianni Infantino and IOC President, Mr. Thomas Bach on the sidelines of FIFA World Cup 2022 inaugural in Qatar today. @antonioguterres @FIFAWorldCup @iocmedia #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/lMQGJXu7nv — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 20, 2022

Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar meeting with world leaders on the sidelines of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar today.@IsmailOguelleh @GeorgeWeahOff @Macky_Sall @ABorreroVega @Najib_Mikati pic.twitter.com/DpMMR4oywF — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 20, 2022

Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar meeting with HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar during the inaugural of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar today. #FIFAWorldCup @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/BmtPEIBN0h — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 20, 2022

Besides attending the inaugural ceremony of the Football World Cup, the Vice President will interact with members of the Indian community during the visit.

Also Read Qatar: FIFA World Cup opening ceremony kicks off at Al Bayt Stadium

The Vice President’s visit would be an opportunity to join a close and friendly country Qatar as it hosts a major sporting event and also acknowledges the role played and support extended by Indians in this World Cup, the MEA statement said on Friday.

India and Qatar enjoy close and friendly relations with a multi-faceted partnership extending to areas of trade, energy, security, defence, health, culture, and education, among others, the MEA statement said.

Qatar plays an important partner in India’s energy security and India participates in the Gulf nation’s food security.

India and Qatar will be celebrating 50 years of the establishment of full diplomatic relations next year.

The MEA statement said people-to-people ties form an important element of the bilateral relationship with over 840,000 Indians in Qatar.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)