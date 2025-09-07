VP poll: Telangana CPI alleges secret pact between BJP and BRS

Hyderabad: CPI Telangana secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao alleged that there is a secret understanding between the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He demanded that the BRS clarify whom it would support in the upcoming Vice-Presidential (VP) election. He further warned that if BRS continues to rely on the BJP, its political future could be at serious risk.

On the issue of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, Sambasiva Rao called for a transparent investigation. He also advised the Congress-led Telangana government to revive the Pranahita–Chevella project, which was sidelined in recent years.

BJP breaking apart families of regional parties: Narayana

Senior CPI leader Narayana also targeted the BJP, accusing it of breaking apart families of regional political leaders across the country.

He cited examples from Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, claiming that the BJP’s strategy is to weaken regional parties by creating internal rifts.

Referring to BRS MLC K Kavitha’s arrest in the liquor case, Narayana said the move was politically motivated and has pushed her towards a situation where she may be forced to float her own party.

“If the BRS fails to support Justice Sudarshan Reddy in the Vice-President election, it will only prove that there is indeed an understanding between the BJP and BRS,” Narayana remarked.

2025 Vice Presidential election

The 2025 Vice-Presidential election in India is scheduled for September 9, 2025, following the early resignation of the incumbent Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar due to health reasons.

This election is the first early Vice-Presidential poll since 1987 and is conducted by an electoral college consisting of members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members.

The main contest is between the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan, a veteran BJP leader and current Governor of Maharashtra, and the opposition INDIA bloc’s candidate Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge.

The NDA holds a numerical advantage in Parliament, but cross-party voting among the opposition might make the competition interesting.

Voting will be by secret ballot using the single transferable vote system, and the result will be declared on the same day as polling in Parliament House, New Delhi.