‘Vulgur content’: Internet slams Pak university over incest question

A professor was fired and blacklisted by Islamabad-based COMSATS University after he set a question regarding incest in an examination of Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (BEE) students in December last year.

The question asked students to write an essay about a particular passage involving an incestuous relationship between siblings Julie and Mark.

“Julie and Mark are brother and sister. They are traveling together in France on summer vacation from college,” reads the question.

“One night they are staying alone in a cabin near the beach. They decided that it would be interesting and fun if they tried making love. At the very least, it would be a new experience for each of them,” it read.

“Julie is on birth control while Mark uses a condom and they both enjoyed being intimate together although they vowed never to do it again,” the passage concludes.

Students were asked to share their views about the scenario and if it was fine for Julie and Mark to “make love”. They were also asked to give reasons and “include some relevant examples”.

A screenshot of the question paper was shared on the social media platform Twitter raising concerns and condemnation. Many, including celebrities and student bodies, termed it as ‘vulgar content’ and demanded the chancellor, as well as the vice-chancellor, be questioned.

The professor has been identified as Khair ul Bashar, according to New York Post.

The university has released a statement regarding the issue stating, “The content of the quiz is highly objectionable and totally against the curriculum laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and caused unrest amongst the families of the students.”