Wahaj Ali, Ayeza Khan’s salary per episode of Pak drama ‘Mein’

Hyderabad: It’s fascinating to witness the increasing popularity of Pakistani dramas in India, with recent shows like ‘Tere Bin’ and ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ gaining attention. The latest addition to this trend is the ongoing drama ‘Mein’, which is captivating audiences and gradually becoming a hit among fans. It stars Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan in the lead roles.

In the new drama, Ayeza is playing the hard-headed Mubashira, while Wahaj is playing Zaid, who is trying to prove himself.

As the show gains traction, the compensation for its lead actors per episode is garnering attention as well. Considering their rising demand and the growing cross-border appeal of these productions, Pakistani actors’ too are demanding huge just like Indian stars.

Wahaj Ali’s Remuneration For Mein

Reportedly, Wahaj earns a hefty amount of Rs 2.25L (PKR) for each episode of his blockbuster show Tere Bin. After the drama’s massive success, the actor is rumoured to have hiked his charges and so he might be charging more than what he got for Tere Bin.

Ayeza Khan’s Fee

Over the years, Ayeza has earned a lot of love in the Pakistani film industry. She has been a part of numerous hit shows. She reportedly charges Rs 6.5L per episode of any show and she is taking home the same for his current show Mein. Ayeza is among the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan.

Are you watching Mein? What’s your take on Wahaj and Ayeza’s roles in the drama? Comment below.