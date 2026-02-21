Wahaj Ali in Yumna Zaidi’s new Pakistani drama, 2 episodes out

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi is back on screens with her latest drama Dekh Zara Pyaar Se, a Ramzan special that premiered on February 19, 2026. The romantic comedy marks the first on-screen collaboration between Yumna Zaidi and Hamza Sohail, making it one of the most talked-about shows this season.

Yumna plays the role of Rumaila, while Hamza essays the character of Ali. With two episodes already aired, the drama has managed to keep viewers hooked, earning praise for its light-hearted storytelling and attention to detail.

However, what truly surprised fans was an unexpected treat in the very first episode, a subtle cameo by Wahaj Ali.

In a scene that has now gone viral among fans, Rumaila and her friends are seen watching Wahaj Ali’s latest horror project Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi on screen. Although Wahaj does not appear directly, his voice and presence in the scene were enough to excite audiences, especially fans who have long admired his on-screen pairing with Yumna.

One excited fan wrote, “So we got Rumaila × Ali,Thanks, Ali bhai, i guess this is all we’re ever getting anyway Hearing Wahaj’s voice in a scene featuringYumna, woah that hasn’t happened in years. Just little crumbs for us.”

Dekh Zara Pyaar Se is written by Saima Akram Chaudhry, known for Suno Chanda and Chupke Chupke, and directed by Ali Hassan of Fairy Tale fame. The supporting cast includes Bushra Ansari, Arshad Mehmood, and Rumaisa Khan.

The drama airs daily at 9 PM on Hum TV for Indians on YouTube channel ‘Ishq Diaries’.