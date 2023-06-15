‘Wait for court’s verdict…’: Brij Bhushan on sexual harassment claims

New Delhi: BJP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday asked people to wait for the court’s verdict with regard to the allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.

“Let the chargesheet be filed, I need not say anything. The matter is in court. So, let’s wait for the verdict,” Brij Bhushan said.

Several women wrestlers had come out against the WFI chief, alleging sexual harassment and two FIRs were also filed against him by the Connaught Place police station in the national capital.

Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, along with other wrestlers, sat in protest outside the Jantar Mantar since the beginning of this year, demanding the arrest and sacking of the WFI chief in light of the allegations of sexual harassment.

On May 28, wrestlers had planned a march and protest in front of the new Parliament, despite the imposition of Section 144 in the area. They were detained on their way by the Delhi police and FIR was filed against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act. The protest site was also cleared by Delhi Police.

Following their removal from Jantar Mantar, the wrestlers arrived in Haridwar two days later, threatening to immerse their medals in the Ganges. However, they eventually brought a halt to their plan after holding talks with a farmer leader.

Later, after a meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia said the government assured that the ongoing probe by Delhi Police against Brij Bhushan will be completed before June 15.

Speaking to reporters at his residence after holding parleys with the ace grapplers, Thakur said “An Internal Complaint Committee of the wrestling federation will be constituted. It will be headed by a woman. We have demanded that all FIRs filed against wrestlers be withdrawn.”

“They also requested that Brij Bhushan Singh, who has completed 3 terms (as WFI chief), and his associates be asked not to stand for the elections again. The wrestlers promised not to hold any fresh protests before June 15,” said Thakur.

Despite facing charges of grave misconduct and calls for being sacked, the BJP MP earlier claimed that he would contest next year’s Lok Sabha elections from his Kaiserganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh.