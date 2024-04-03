Walkthrough Kapil Sharma’s lavish farmhouse, know its price

Mumbai: The journey of the immensely popular comedian Kapil Sharma from being an ordinary individual to becoming one of the common man’s favorite personalities was not without its challenges, yet it remains incredibly inspiring. Through his talent and hard work, he has established himself as one of India’s richest comedians, the luxurious possessions he now enjoys proves the fact.

Kapil Sharma, along with his family, leads an opulent lifestyle, with an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 300 crores. Over the years, he has made several extravagant purchases, including a lavish home in Mumbai and a palatial farmhouse in his hometown of Punjab, among other lavish acquisitions.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at his breathtaking farmhouse.

Winters.. Punjab.. beautiful weather.. new journey.. morning shoot.. need ur blessings.. love u all pic.twitter.com/GSiVFHzQJr — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 27, 2016

Inside Kapil Sharma’s Luxurious Farmhouse

Situated amidst picturesque greenery, Kapil Sharma’s farmhouse in Punjab offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. It is located in the outskirts of Chandigarh and boasts modern amenities and stunning exteriors, making it an ideal destination for holidays and a perfect retreat for Kapil and his family.

Reports suggest that Kapil Sharma splurged approximately Rs 25 crore on this expansive property, which features lush greenery and offers a serene ambiance.

Equipped with all the comforts one could desire, Kapil Sharma’s farmhouse resembles a small palace, providing him and his loved ones with a luxurious sanctuary away from the demands of Mumbai’s bustling life.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is currently hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show that is streaming on Netflix.