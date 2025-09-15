Wall collapse at convention hall kills worker in Hyderabad, injures five

Hyderabad: In an incident, a wall collapsed at a convention hall located in Hyderabad and killed a migrant worker and injured five others on Monday, September 15.

The incident took place at Gundlapochampally in Pet Basheerabad.

Wall collapsed at convention hall due to rains in Hyderabad

As per the details of the incident which took place at 3:30 pm, it occurred due to heavy overnight rains in the city.

The person who lost his life is identified as 50-year-old Gagan. He died on the spot.

On the other hand, the persons who were injured in the incident were rushed to CMR hospital for treatment.

Employed at ready-mix plant

The man who lost his life in the incident at the convention hall in Hyderabad and those who were injured were migrant labourers working in a ready-mix plant, which Aparna Constructions owns.

They used to reside in temporary tin sheds, which were erected next to the convention hall.

On Monday morning a wall of the convention collapsed due to rain. It resulted in the death of a person and injured five others.

Following the incident, police registered a case and started an investigation.