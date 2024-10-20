Wangchuk continues fast, police detains supporters attempting to join in

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk along with his supporters continued their fast for the 15th day on Sunday, October 20. Several others who wanted to join the group for a ‘maun vrat’ (vow of silence) were not allowed to assemble and were detained by the Delhi Police.

Heavy barricading was done around Delhi’s Ladakh Bhawan where the activist is sitting on an indefinite fast.

Wangchuk, in a post on X, said it is a “maun vrat’ and not a protest.

“Please understand. It’s a moun vrat not a protest call,” Wangchuk said in his post.

It's sad to see that our call for a silent fast or Moun Vrat this Sunday has been presented as a Protest Call by some elements. Please understand we are calling for a peaceful upvaas in support of our own future…… — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) October 20, 2024

“It’s sad to see that our call for a silent fast or Moun Vrat this Sunday has been presented as a Protest Call by some elements. Please understand we are calling for a peaceful upvaas in support of our own future,” he said.

“On this eco-upvaas please abstain not only from food but also from mindless consumerism. Please use minimum electricity, water, machines, plastic etc,” he added.

The activist had called upon people to observe a day long fast on Sunday, where they give up on consumerism to save the environment.

Wangchuk also urged people in Delhi to join him at Ladakh Bhawan on Sunday for a ‘maun vrat’ for saving Himalayas and the environment.

Around 25 people from Ladakh have been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Ladakh Bhawan since October 6, demanding a meeting with top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss their demands.

Wangchuk with his supporters marched to Delhi from Leh demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the sixth schedule Constitution, which he said would enable locals to participate in decision-making and conserving the environment in the eco-sensitive Ladakh.

They were detained at the national capital’s Singhu border on September 30 by Delhi Police and released on the night of October 2.

The sixth schedule of the Constitution includes provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram in northeast India. It establishes autonomous councils that have legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to independently govern these areas.

The protesters are also demanding statehood, a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

The march to Delhi was organised by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading the agitation.