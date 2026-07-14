Wangchuk refuses to end fast despite appeals, in ‘immense pain’

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk is suffering muscle loss and is in “immense pain” but has refused to end his hunger strike as various sections on Tuesday, July 14, appealed to him to call off his 17-day fast and urged the government to initiate dialogue.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past 25 days over the NEET issue, unveiled a five-point examination reform charter and claimed that support for its agitation was growing across political parties.

The CJP said it has reached out to leaders across party lines, including JP Nadda and Rahul Gandhi, inviting them to Jantar Mantar to stand in solidarity with the youths.

In a post on X, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said he and Dipke invited the leaders on July 9 and 10, asking them to join their peaceful protest against the alleged NEET paper leak, which is now in its 25th day.

Politicans come together

As Wangchuk’s health continued to deteriorate, several leaders like Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, among others, requested the activist to end his fast.

Mamata Banerjee spoke to Wangchuk over phone to enquire about his health, urged him to stay strong and extended solidarity to the CJP’s movement seeking justice for students.

Akhilesh Yadav took to X to make an appeal to Wangchuk.

“We humbly request and earnestly appeal to Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji to break his fast. His life is invaluable to the entire world because it embodies the same commitment to humanity and the environment as it does to democracy,” Yadav posted.

“The BJP government, which he is attempting to awaken through his fast unto death, is itself a principle-less and corrupt system. In its insensitivity and heartlessness, the sacrifice of anyone holds no significance; therefore, expecting any sense of propriety or change of heart from BJP members is utterly futile,” he said.

“For them (BJP), no one’s life holds any value. For them, money is paramount. They are intoxicated with the arrogance of wealth earned through corruption. Hoping for change in them is in vain. Those who are arrogant cannot be refined,” he added.

Kejriwal addressed a press conference here and extended his support to Wangchuk and the CJP protest.

“Sonam Wangchuk is on hunger strike for some days and his health is deteriorating. He is an asset of the country and I appeal him to end his hunger strike. There are other ways also for the struggle,” the former Delhi chief minister said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday backed the protest of Cockroach Janta Party and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in Delhi over alleged irregularities in NEET exams, saying parties should support the stir without bringing in their political affiliations.

“Today, I announce my complete support to the protest of (CJP founder) Abhijit Dipke and Sonam Wangchuk,” the former Maharashtra CM said, urged political parties to hold protest in their respective states on this issue.

‘We salute your courage, but we need you too’

‘3 Idiots’ actor Omi Vaidya (who essayed the role of Chatur “Silencer” Ramalingam) urged people to pay attention to the deteriorating health of Wangchuk, saying he does not want the activist to die.

“I don’t want him to die. Hello idiots, pehchana? This is Omi Vaidya, Chatur from ‘3 Idiots’. I have an important message for you. I don’t really do this very often, so please listen up,” he said in the video.

Vaidya then reminded that Aamir Khan’s character in “3 Idiots” Phunsukh Wangdu was inspired by Wangchuk, calling him a “humble” and “pretty impressive person”.

“I don’t know if you have heard about this, I don’t know if the media is reporting this, but this is a pretty important thing… Why he is on the hunger strike ? He has some issues with the education system in India…and whether you agree with him or not, I don’t want him to die,” the actor said.

Veteran actors like Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prakash Raj appealed to the government to open a dialogue with Wangchuk, saying India should not “sit back and watch one of its greatest minds be sacrificed”.

“We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue,” Aman wrote.

“With respect to Mr. Wangchuk’s wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India,” she added.

Writer Arundhati Roy and economist Jayati Ghosh extended support but urged Wangchuk to stop his hunger strike.

In a joint statement on Monday, the signatories said they were “immensely grateful” to the protesters for leading the agitation against the government but expressed deep concern over their worsening health.

“We salute your sense of purpose, the determination and courage with which you are spearheading this movement for students and youth across the country,” the statement said.

“We worry that their negligence in responding to your demands will only worsen the already fragile state of health that many of you are in,” they said.

Wangchuk in immense pain, rapid muscle loss

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk has been losing muscle mass and was in “immense pain”, adding the activist has lost 8.5 kg since beginning of his fast.

“He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, ‘Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue,'” Dipke said in a post on X.

Addressing a press conference, CJP spokesperson Vaishnavi unveiled the five-point examination reform charter, calling for structural changes to India’s public examination system.

She alleged that despite repeated paper leaks over the past decade, there was no official database of such incidents and “virtually no accountability”, adding that there had not been a single conviction under the Public Examinations Act.

Among its key proposals, the charter seeks replacement of the existing law with a Public Examinations (Transparency, Accountability and Candidates’ Rights) Act, dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and creation of a statutory National Testing Commission, mandatory CAG audits of examination agencies, an independent Examinations Ombudsman, a Students’ Rights Charter and a National Aspirant Welfare Fund.

The health of several protesters who have joined the hunger strike led by Wangchuk has deteriorated.

AISA activist’s health deteriorates, shifted to hospital

All India Students’ Association (AISA) activist Deepak, who was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated, was discharged this morning.

The organisation said its remaining activists — Neha, Manish and Aameen — continued their indefinite fast at a separate stage at the protest site.

The CJP has been holding the protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

The CJP has also intensified preparations for its proposed “Chalo Sansad” march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, and urged supporters to register their participation through its missed-call campaign.

Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said more than 1.3 lakh people have registered their support for the proposed Parliament march through the missed-call campaign.