Want to become a teacher in private school in Dubai? Know requirements here

Looking to have a career in the teaching profession in Dubai’s private school, but are unsure of the requirements that need to be met.

In Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) is responsible for enhancing the quality of private education by establishing teacher requirements in its schools.

The objectives of these requirements are to ensure the safety and improvement of teaching and learning in Dubai private schools.

Requirements for teachers in Dubai

To improve teaching and learning quality, teachers must possess appropriate qualifications, which must be met before an Initial Appointment is issued.

The Initial Appointment allows a teacher to teach at a school.

KHDA states that Dubai private school applies for the Initial Appointment of a teacher to obtain a UAE work permit after selecting a suitable candidate.

Qualification

For the Initial Appointment, a teacher must have a degree in a particular field, depending on whether the teacher is a class teacher or a subject teacher.

Class teacher— To become a class teacher, applicants must have a recognized Bachelor’s Degree in Education, and may also submit a postgraduate certificate or Master’s Degree.

Subject teacher— To become a subject teacher, applicants must hold a recognized bachelor’s degree related to the subject being taught.

After receiving the Initial Appointment, a Dubai private school teacher must register on the Educator Permit System.

Various types of qualifications are required for applicants to consider when applying for this:

Subject qualification— The subject qualification required for the teacher registration is the same as the degree required for the Initial Appointment, which is classified into class teachers and subject teachers.

Teacher preparation qualification for subject teachers— A teacher must possess a recognized teacher preparation qualification at a higher diploma or above level.

This qualification should cover topics such as

Educational pedagogy Curriculum development and design Learning assessment Classroom management Educational technology Psychology (cognitive, social and physical development) Teaching practice

A teacher teaching English Language as a subject must also hold qualifications in teaching English Language as a second or foreign language, such as CELTA, DELTA, or TESOL.

Additional qualification requirements— A teacher delivering a vocational education program must possess a recognized assessor or verifier qualification.

Language proficiency—English teachers are required to achieve a minimum score of 7 on the IELTS test.

Teachers teaching languages other than English with English as the medium of instruction must achieve a minimum IELTS score of 6.

Teachers of other languages must provide proof of language proficiency from competent authorities.

Legal status— Teachers enrolled in the program must possess a valid UAE residence visa and a school contract or employment agreement.

Fitness to teach— A teacher is required to declare their fitness to practice in the teaching profession.

Good standing— Teacher must have:

UAE police clearance certificate Letter from the school confirming the teacher is in good standing

In addition, a teacher who has not resided continuously in the UAE for at least five years after arriving in the UAE must have: a police clearance certificate from each country of residence over the past five years

Mandatory professional development— The teacher must complete a set of mandatory professional development courses.

Child Protection and Safeguarding Dealing with People of Determination Diversity Moral Education Sustainability Wellbeing

KHDA-approved training providers offer mandatory professional development courses that must be taken with them.