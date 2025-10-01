Want to join Yash Raj Films? script cell now open for writers

Hyderabad: Bollywood is famous for its colorful stories, songs, and big films. One of the oldest and most respected film studios in India is Yash Raj Films (YRF), started in 1970 by Yash Chopra. For more than 50 years, YRF has given audiences many hit movies and helped shape Indian cinema.

Some of its most loved films include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Chandni, Veer-Zaara, Sultan, War, Pathaan, and the Tiger series. The studio has also introduced many stars like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, and more recently Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. With over 80 films and work in music, distribution, and talent management, YRF is known as one of India’s biggest and most powerful production houses.

New Step: YRF Script Cell

To continue finding fresh stories, YRF has launched the YRF Script Cell. This new platform gives writers across the world a chance to share their story ideas directly with the studio. If an idea is selected, YRF may ask for a full screenplay and could turn it into a film.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of YRF, said, “Today everyone is a storyteller and content is king. Fresh and exciting scripts are the most important way to connect with audiences. The Script Cell is our call to all writers who dream of working in Bollywood and want to share their ideas.”

How Writers Can Apply

Writers can submit their registered synopsis on the official website scripts.yashrajfilms.com. This move shows YRF’s commitment to supporting new talent and shaping the future of Hindi cinema with original stories.