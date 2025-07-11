Wanted drug producer Kubbawala Mustafa deported to India from UAE

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has facilitated the deportation of Kubbawala Mustafa from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India, with support from Interpol and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to X on Friday, July 11, the CBI confirmed the operation in an official statement.

Mustafa, wanted in connection with a 2024 synthetic drug case registered at Kurla Police Station in Mumbai, was brought to India on Thursday, July 10. A four-member team from Mumbai Police travelled to Dubai on Monday, July 7, to carry out the deportation after his presence in the UAE was confirmed.

Investigators allege that Mustafa operated an illegal mephedrone manufacturing unit in Sangli while based abroad. The case involved the seizure of 126.141 kg of the drug, estimated to be worth Rs 2.522 million. He was charge-sheeted and an open-dated arrest warrant was issued by the court.

Following a request from Mumbai Police, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice on November 25, 2024. After consistent follow-up by the CBI’s International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), NCB-Abu Dhabi informed on June 19 that UAE authorities had cleared the security mission for the accused’s repatriation.

The CBI, which functions as India’s National Central Bureau for Interpol, coordinated the operation through its IPCU and digital platform, Bharatpol

Officials noted that over 100 fugitives have been brought back to India in recent years through similar international collaboration.

