Waqf Board case: Delhi court issues summons to AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday issued summons to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan on the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint (ED) over non-compliance to the probe agency’s summons in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi Waqf Board regularities.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Divya Malhotra of Rouse Avenue Court took cognisance of ED’s complaint and directed Khan to appear before it on April 20.

The probe agency has alleged that Khan, previously a witness, later became an accused in the case by seeking anticipatory bail and evading investigation.

Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin, representing the ED, cited Khan’s pivotal role in the matter, saying that his involvement surpasses that of other accused who have already been apprehended and charged.

The ED cited Khan’s non-cooperation as a hindrance to the conclusion of the investigation.

On March 11, the Delhi High Court refused anticipatory bail to the AAP legislator in connection with the money laundering case. The allegation was related to Khan’s alleged wrongful appointment as Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The ED had filed the chargesheet against Zeeshan Haider, his partnership firm Skypower, Javed Imam Siddiqui, Dawood Nasir, and Qausar Imam Siddiqui in the case, about property worth Rs 36 crore in Okhla being allegedly acquired with illicit funds, purportedly influenced by Khan, who reportedly handed over Rs 8 crore in cash.

During the investigation, the ED considered FIRs filed earlier by the CBI, the ACB, and the Delhi Police. The ED said that the property was bought at Khan’s behest, and presented evidence of a Rs 27 crore cash transaction.