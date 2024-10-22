Waqf board JPC meeting: TMC MP hurt during argument with Abhijeet Gangopadhyay

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for one day from the parliamentary committee on Waqf for unruly conduct

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee gets hurt during argument

New Delhi: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for one day from the parliamentary committee on Waqf for unruly conduct, sources said on Tuesday.

A meeting of the Joint Committee on Waqf Bill took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when Banerjee smashed a glass water bottle and threw it away during a heated exchange of words with BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

In the process, Banerjee hurt his thumb and index finger and had to be given first aid. He was seen being escorted back to the meeting room by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

The committee, chaired by BJP’s Jagdambika Pal, was listening to the views of a group of retired judges and lawyers when the opposition members questioned what was their stake in the bill.

