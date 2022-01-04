Waqf board to convene meeting with Qazis to discuss marriage bill

Hyderabad: The Chairman of Telangana Waqf Board Mohammed Salim has called for a meeting of Qazis’ organizations at Haj House to discuss women’s marriage age.

The Central Government has prepared a draft bill for increasing the women’s marriage age from 18 to 21. Though this bill has not been approved in the Parliament, there is a widespread disquiet among the people due to which they are marrying off their daughters in a hurry.

In this backdrop, the Chairman of Wakf Board Mohammed Saleem has decided to hold a meeting of cities’ Qazis in view of the people’s queries in order to provide them guidance. “A message will be conveyed to the people through the Qazis that the marriage act has not been passed in the Parliament and hence they can conduct the marriage of the daughters at 18 years without any apprehension,” Mohammed Salim said.

The Chairman of Waqf board has invited the representatives of various kazi organizations in Hyderabad and districts to inform the people about the current situation and to assure them not to worry.