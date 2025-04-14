Waqf law violates Right to Religion: Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Congress leader and MLC Amer Ali Khan has strongly condemned the Waqf (Amendment) Act passed by the Central government on Monday, April 14.

Launching a bike and car rally from Adilabad to mark Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary here, the Congress leader described the Waqf law as a draconian measure aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights.

“The Waqf (Amendment) Act violates Article 25 of the Constitution, Right to Freedom of Religion. It is being used as a weapon by the RSS and BJP to marginalise Muslims and strip them of their personal laws and property rights. The law sets a dangerous precedent for other communities in the future,” he said at the rally.

Amer Ali Khan expressed concerns, saying the newly passed legislation allows excessive powers to the government, thus undermining Waqf board autonomy, and threatening Muslims’ religious and cultural rights.

“This is not just an attack on Waqf properties but a deliberate attempt to erode the rights and dignity of an entire community,” he said, adding there is an urgent need for collective action to safeguard community rights and national unity.

The senior Congress leader urged Muslims and concerned citizens nationwide to take to the streets, organise protests, and build public pressure on the union government to revoke the Act.