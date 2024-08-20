Warangal cops take part in Telangana minister’s birthday bash, draws BRS ire

Hyderabad: Visuals of Warangal policemen, including Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandiram Naik taking part in a birthday celebration of Telangana minister for Forests and Environment, and Endowments Konda Surekha have created a stir with leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) raising questions on the police’s adherence to service rules and political neutrality.

The event, which included cake-cutting and a speech by the ACP has raised eyebrows regarding the appropriateness of police involvement in political functions.

Other police personnel, including a Circle Inspector (CI) and staff members, were also present at the event.

The celebration also reportedly escalated into chaos when the minister’s supporters set off firecrackers, leading to injuries among attendees, including a young girl.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded answers from the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) over the incident.

“Warangal police were busy celebrating the birthday of Minister Konda Surekha Garu Were the service rules changed recently @TelanganaDGP ? Please do let us know as I am demanding an answer as a legislator,” he said in a post on X.