Warangal, Hanamkonda districts suffer Rs 414 crore flood damage

Hyderabad: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has informed that the initial estimation of flood damage in the Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) regions has reached a massive amount of Rs 414 crore.

During the review meeting with officials from Warangal, Hanamkonda and GWMC limits on Saturday, July 29, Dayakar Rao said while Warangal district suffered a staggering loss of Rs 89 crore, Hanamkonda faced damages worth Rs 146 crore and GWMC limits recorded Rs 179 crore of loss.

According to the minister, 207 houses were reported fully damaged while 480 were partially damaged. “As many as 4,668 affected people are being provided with supplies in 36 relief centres. Among them, seven were set up in Warangal, four in Hanamkonda, and 25 within the GWMC limits,” Rao said.

He assured them that the state government will provide compensation and assist them in rebuilding their lives.

Minister Dayakar Rao also urged opposition parties not to exploit the flood situation for political gains.

According to official sources, a total of 154 places witnessed flooding submerging 18 districts.