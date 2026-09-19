Warangal man’s body stuck in UK, family seeks govt intervention

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for urgent assistance in repatriating the mortal remains of Mohammed Nazimuddin, a Warangal resident who died of cardiac arrest in Nottingham, England.

Nazimuddin, a resident of Moula Ali Street, Yellamy Bazar in Warangal, had been living and working in the UK with his family for the past seven years. He was staying at Sandiacre in Nottingham at the time of his death.

Khan urged the Minister to direct the High Commission of India in London and the Consulate General of India in Birmingham to extend all necessary assistance to the bereaved family and facilitate the early repatriation of the body.

A formal representation on the matter has also been submitted to the Minister by Mohammed Faizuddin, brother of the deceased, requesting the government’s intervention to help the family complete the required formalities in the UK.

The family, including Nazimuddin’s wife Asra Salma, is said to be going through a difficult time and is awaiting prompt action from Indian authorities to bring the body home.