Warangal: Minister Srinivas Goud holds meet with Police and Excise officials

Hyderabad: Telangana Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud held a meeting with Police and Excise department officials on Sunday at the Haritha hotel in Warangal.

The minister has directed the officials to deal with cultivators and traders of Marijuana and other drugs in the erstwhile Warangal district using an ‘iron fist’.

This comes after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s conference on Friday with ministers, police, and excise department officials at Pragati Bhavan on the issue of Narcotics abuse and trade in the state.

Government Chief whip Dasyam Vinay Kumar, Prohibition and Excise department’s Warangal district Superintendent Srinivasa Rao, Shamshabad Superintendent Satyanarayana, AES Karamchand, Hanumakonda Police ACP Jitendar Reddy, Subedari Police CI Raghavendra, Hanumkonda Excise department CI RamaKrishna were present at the meeting.

