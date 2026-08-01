Warangal Sub-Inspector arrested for harassing women online

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector in Telangana’s Warangal district was arrested on Friday, July 31, for allegedly harassing women online.

The accused was identified as K Srikanth, who allegedly befriended women through social media and harassed them by forcing them into sexual relations; he also threatened the women. According to Subedari police, Srikanth is married and belongs to the 2014 batch of sub-inspectors.

In 2025, the SI allegedly befriended a woman through Facebook. He assured the woman that he was a police officer and developed a relationship with her. The accused went to the woman’s residence in Warangal and reportedly sexually assaulted her.

According to DC, the accused claimed he had the woman’s photos, and he harassed her through obscene video calls. He threatened to kill her if she confided in anyone and demanded money from her.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Subedari Police Station House Officer K. Ranjit said, “Srikanth was involved in some cases of sexual harassment. Previously, he was booked by the Jagtial Town Police for the same.”

A case of sexual harassment was registered against Srikanth under section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has been sent to judicial custody and is lodged in the Huzurabad jail.