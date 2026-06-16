Warangal techie ends life over work pressure

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman died by suicide in Warangal on Monday, June 15, due to alleged work pressure. She was working with a firm in Delhi and returned home three months ago.

The incident occurred in Kashibugga area of Warangal. The deceased, Keerthana, was experiencing mental stress and had informed her parents about the same. Her parents asked her to come back home and asked her to consult a psychiatrist.

Keerthana was taking sessions for a month. However, on Monday, when her parents were away, Keerthana hung herself to a ceiling fan and ended her life.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Intezargunj police said, “The woman was diagnosed with clinical depression and died by suicide at 10 AM. A case of suspicious death has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)”